NYITCOM donates virus mitigation gear to schools

JONESBORO — Over the past two months, the Delta Population Health Institute, the community engagement arm of New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State, has distributed motion-sensor hand sanitizer stations and air purifiers to approximately 50 schools, daycares and youth organizations throughout the area.
Organizations in eight Arkansas counties across Northeast Arkansas and the Delta have received the virus mitigation equipment, which was purchased through a grant NYITCOM at A-State and the DPHI received from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.
“Vaccines and proper masking show the strongest evidence for protection against COVID-19, but there are tools that can provide additional layers of defense, and we’re glad to help these organizations and institutions acquire them,” said Dr. Brookshield Laurent, chairman of clinical medicine at NYITCOM at A-State and executive director of the DPHI.
“As is often the case, funding is limited for many of these groups. We’re grateful to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission for recognizing these needs and supporting our efforts to assist these schools as they work to keep their students as safe as possible.”
The hand sanitizing stations encourage students to regularly clean their hands to kill germs and reduce the potential spread of the virus. The air purifiers are placed in common areas and assist in eliminating dangerous airborne germs and bacteria from the air.
Blytheville Elementary School is among those that received donations.
“The hand sanitizer dispensers and air purifiers were provided to us at a much needed time, and we can’t thank NYITCOM and the DPHI enough for their donation,” Brooke Aldridge, Blytheville Elementary School assistant principal said. “We are so appreciative of the Delta Population Health Institute for all of their help as we work to keep our students safe.”
NYITCOM at A-State and the DPHI have worked with schools, civic organizations and a number of groups throughout the pandemic to provide guidance, education, and the physical tools needed to fight COVID-19. The DPHI has also produced numerous health literacy pieces regarding COVID-19, shared infographics on its social media channels, and hosted webinars to keep the public informed.
In addition to the most recent donations, the Jonesboro-based medical school and the DPHI have held over 80 free vaccine events at which more than 6,000 doses have been administered.
Recipients of the hand sanitizer stations and air purifiers include schools and organizations in Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Independence, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
Commented