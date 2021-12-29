JONESBORO — College students interested in attending medical school are invited to participate in a free Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT) prep course offered this spring by the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.
The PrepAR program will begin Jan. 22 and meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday until May 7.
The test prep portions of the program will all be held virtually and NYITCOM will offer some additional hands-on, medical-related experiences on the Jonesboro campus.
Current NYITCOM at A-State students will be available to participants to provide mentorship and help the undergraduates navigate the medical school admissions process.
PrepAR courses are led by Kaplan Test Prep, a program designed to help students become competitive medical school applicants while reducing the financial constraint often experienced by aspiring physicians.
Space is limited, and those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications are available at bit.ly/3s9NVwM.
