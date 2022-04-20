JONESBORO — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine has announced that Evette L. Allen Moore, Ph.D., has been hired as assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion. Allen Moore will be based at NYITCOM’s Jonesboro location.
“Dr. Allen Moore comes to us with leadership, experience, a commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a strong commitment to student support,” Dr. Brian Harper, vice president for equity and inclusion and chief medical officer at New York Tech said in the announcement.
“After more than a decade in higher education, Dr. Allen Moore has a proven track record of working with various stakeholders to achieve results. Our entire university will benefit from her expertise and we’re extremely excited to add her to our team.”
Allen Moore joins NYITCOM after spending four years at Arkansas State University, where she most recently served as assistant vice chancellor for diversity, inclusion, and community engagement. Prior to that, she was the university’s executive director of inclusive excellence and director of its Multicultural Center. Her previous higher education experience also includes roles as director of student life at Utah State University and program advisor at the University of Denver.
She holds a doctorate with an emphasis in diversity and higher learning from the University of Denver, a Master of Science in Family Studies from Texas Woman’s University, and a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of North Texas.
A native of Arkadelphia, Allen Moore earned her undergraduate degree at Arkansas State University.
