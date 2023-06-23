Oak Ridge Boys to perform at Freedom Fest

CHARLOTTE — The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their “Front Porch Singin’ Tour” to John 3:16 Ministries, 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte, as part of the organization’s annual Freedom Fest.
Festivities get underway July 1 with a barbecue dinner. Meal tickets are $10 and every ticket comes with an entry into the grand-prize drawing of a Spartan Mower RZ zero-turn riding mower, valued at $3,600. The winner must be present at the drawing.
