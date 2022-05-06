JONESBORO — Oasis Arts and Eats Fest, a free celebration of the visual, performing and culinary arts in Northeast Arkansas, returns to downtown Jonesboro Main Street in downtown Jonesboro for the fourth year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14.
New to the celebration is a sister event, the Oasis Film and Digital Fest, a celebration of film and the art of film-making in the Northeast Arkansas region, as well as across the state.
The inaugural full-scale event is scheduled for April 21-23, 2023, but there will be a free preview event alongside the Arts and Eats Fest at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave.
Featured at 2 p.m. will be guest speakers Paulie Litt, Lorenzo Balderas, Dr. Gary Jones, Dr. Michael Bowman and Brandon Carter, all have backgrounds in the film industry.
Filmland, an Arkansas short film block will be seen at 5 p.m.; an introduction to film by Arkansas Cinema Society at 5:45 p.m.; and a film showing of “Antiquities” will be 6 p.m.
Following the “Antiquities” screening, a pre-recorded Q and A with writer-producers, Graham Gordy and Daniel Campbell will be shown at 7:30 p.m.
The film fest is hosted by the Foundation of Arts in Association with the Arkansas Cinema Society.
The Arts and Eats Fest will feature handmade goods and art of all kinds, an amateur baking contest, live music throughout the day, kids’ activities and a restaurant food samples competition vying for “crowd favorite.”
Attendees will need to purchase $1 sample tickets if they choose to taste any samples in the restaurant competition.
The Arts and Eats Fest is sponsored by The Foundation of Arts, The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, NEA Artist Collective, Jonesboro Radio Group, Recovery Room, A-State Department of Art and Design, Perspective Gallery and Framing, the Arkansas Arts Council, and the Jonesboro A&P Commission.
For event maps and detailed information, visit oasisfest.org or facebook.com/OasisArtsandEats Fest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.