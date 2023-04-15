JONESBORO — The Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest will be held April 21-22 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in downtown Jonesboro.
The festival was created by the Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro as a celebration of film and the art of film-making in Northeast Arkansas and across the state. It will feature short films in two categories, General and Express Yourself, creative media workshops and a series of featured speakers.
Film screenings will include “Ridge Runners” a film by Hunter West at 7 p.m. on Friday and “Squirrel” a film by Jordan Wayne Long at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Question and answer sessions will follow each screening.
Acting coach and author Romona Yancy will present Acting Part 1 from 4:30-5:25 p.m. Friday and Acting Part 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Croix Provence, actor, voice actor and improviser, will present “Acting for Film” from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Provence and actor, improviser and instructor, Cody Bush, will co-present “Improv Acting” from 11 to 11:55 a.m. Saturday.
Creative director and 3D animator Robby Myers will present “3D Animation” from 1:30 to 2:35 p.m. Saturday.
Senior producer and screenwriter Corey Womack will make the final presentation, “Screenwriting” from 2:35 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For additional information on the festival and a variety of passes and tickets visit www.oasisfest.org.
