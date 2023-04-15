JONESBORO — The Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest will be held April 21-22 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in downtown Jonesboro.

The festival was created by the Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro as a celebration of film and the art of film-making in Northeast Arkansas and across the state. It will feature short films in two categories, General and Express Yourself, creative media workshops and a series of featured speakers.