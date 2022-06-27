ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University has named the students included on its spring 2022 president’s and dean’s lists.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 GPA and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grades for the semester.
Area students included Izzy Baughn, Ashlyn Ham, Victoria Mayfield, Noah McCallum, Isabella Owen, Drace Provost and Faith VonDran, all of Jonesboro; Karlee Sanders of Caraway; Lane Dunman of Cash; Kaitlyn Stoddard of Paragould; Abigail Anderson of Blytheville; and Joy Covington of Cherokee Village.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must compile at least a 3.5 GPA and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grades for the semester.
Area students included in the dean’s list were McKenzie Chavers, Kellen Church, Braden Crawley, Rachel Dunnam, Molly Maddox and Olivia Whitlatch, all of Jonesboro; Cade Burris and Bailey Ellison, both of Walnut Ridge; Vivian Pryor of Manila; and Emily Langston, Lawson Lee and Joseph Osborne, all of Wynne.
