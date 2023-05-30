ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University honored more than 400 students during its 136th spring commencement held May 13 on the front lawn of Cone-Bottoms Hall.
Students recognized during the ceremony included those who completed their degree requirements in August 2022, December 2022 and May 2023.
Area graduates are listed by degree.
Michelle Phillips of Jonesboro in curriculum and instruction.
Samantha Saldivar of Jonesboro and Emma Bucy of Rector, both in applied behavior analysis; and Latina Robinson of Diaz in nutrition.
Post-baccalaureate certificate
Cannon Fisher of Wynne in dietetic internship.
Natalie Moore of Ash Flat with highest honors in public history and communications and media/integrated communications; Bec Caughron of Harrisburg in communications and media/visual media and film/strategic communications; Izzy Baughn of Jonesboro with highest honors in communications and media/strategic communications/political science; Randal Ballew Jr. of
Jonesboro in Christian studies; Joy Covington of Cherokee Village with highest honors in Christian studies/Biblical studies and theology/Christian ministry; Chris Couch of Jonesboro in education and kinesiology and leisure studies/teaching; and Elise McWilliams of Magnolia with honors, and Dani Imrie of Jonesboro, both in middle school education.
Ashlyn Ham of Jonesboro, with highest honors in engineering physics; and Kallen Smith of Jonesboro with high honors in biomedical sciences.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaylee Martin of Harrisburg.
Bella Owen of Jonesboro with highest honors in musical theater.
Braden Crawley of Jonesboro graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.