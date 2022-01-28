ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University has announced the names of students included on the fall 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.
Only full-time students, with a minimum of 12 academic hours with no incomplete or failing grades for the semester are considered for the lists.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average. For the dean’s list, the GPA must be 3.5-3.9.
Area students included on the president’s list were Natalie Moore of Ash Flat, Karlee Sanders of Caraway, Lane Dunman of Cash, Joy Covington of Cherokee Village, Izzy Baughn, Ashlyn Ham, Noah McCallum, Isabella Owen, Michelle Phillips and Faith VonDran, all of Jonesboro, Vivian Pryor of Manila, Kaitlyn Stoddard and Isabella Wood, both of Paragould, and Joseph Osborne of Wynne.
Those included on the dean’s list were Kellen Church, Braden Crawley, Rachel Dunnam, Molly Maddox, Drace Provost, Kallen Smith and Olivia Whitlatch, all of Jonesboro; and Cade Burris and Will Weir, both of Walnut Ridge.
