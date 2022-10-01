PIGGOTT — Art on the Ridge, an organization to promote art-related events around Crowley’s Ridge, will host the first of what is hoped to be a series of second Saturday events on Oct. 8 in Piggott. Art on the Square will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on the town square with live music starting at 5 p.m.
The event is scheduled to coincide with the opening of Blue Awning Gallery which will feature the works of local artists.
The next Saturday, Oct. 15, will see the kick-off of The Pig-Gott Smoked BBQ Cook Off presented by the Piggott Area Chamber of Commerce.
The cook-off which is planned to become an annual event will be held at the Clay County Fairgrounds, 772 N. Garfield Ave., and will feature more than two dozen teams competing for cash and trophies.
The gates open at 10 a.m. and judging will get underway at 4 p.m. General admission is $5 per person, which includes registration in a door prize drawing for $145 worth of ground beef, T-bone steaks and New York strips.
The day will also include live music including performances by regional performers Megan Johnson, Wilhelmina, and Wil Whaley, a cornhole tournament, bouncy houses for the kids, vendors and prizes.
There is a $25 entry fee for the cornhole tournament.
