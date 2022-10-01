PIGGOTT — Art on the Ridge, an organization to promote art-related events around Crowley’s Ridge, will host the first of what is hoped to be a series of second Saturday events on Oct. 8 in Piggott. Art on the Square will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on the town square with live music starting at 5 p.m.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the opening of Blue Awning Gallery which will feature the works of local artists.