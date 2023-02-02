BATESVILLE — White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced the addition of Smithville native David “Tanner” Oliver, as a family nurse practitioner. Oliver will provide healthcare to patients of all ages.
Oliver received an Associate of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University in Mountain Home. He completed his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
He continued his education at Arkansas State University and completed a Master of Science in Nursing in May of 2022.
Oliver has around 12 years of medical experience.
He began his medical career as a paramedic and emergency medical technician. After becoming a nurse, he began working in the emergency room at White River Medical Center and has served as a charge nurse there for the past two years.
“I am excited about being able to meet the medical needs of the people of the community and surrounding areas as an APRN,” Oliver said in the announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.