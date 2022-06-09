LITTLE ROCK — Ozark Mission Project, a nonprofit ministry that brings youth groups to mission sites across the state each summer to serve individuals and families, is currently serving members of communities in Arkansas.
Leadership teams have already arrived and groups will arrive Sunday. OMP is hosting service weeks in North Little Rock, Siloam Springs, Paragould and West Memphis this Sunday through Friday where youth and adults are estimated to complete over 100 service projects.
Minor home repair projects can range from yard work to more challenging tasks, such as construction of porches and wheelchair ramps. Ozark Mission Project strives to meet the needs of the community through these projects while simultaneously building relationships with those we are serving.
Age, income and religion are not requirements when applying for a service project. Because of donations, OMP is able to provide service projects at no cost to individuals and families.
“The work that’s done throughout our state is vital. We wouldn’t be able to complete the projects without help from others. Everyone is busy and pulled in many different directions and we appreciate the youth and adults that made time to give time.” Bailey Faulkner, executive director of Ozark Mission Project said in a press release.
For additional information and questions, email bfaulkner@ozarkmissionproject.org or call 501-607-3232.
Ozark Mission Project began in 1986, offering a diverse cultural experience that equips youth to make a difference in their communities. Today, OMP hosts 12 mission weeks each summer.
