JONESBORO — Opera Theatre at Arkansas State University is preparing for two performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
The Tuesday performance will be a preview for the entire one-act opera, “Der Schauspieldirektor (The Impresario),” written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
This session caters to students, giving them the opportunity to perform part of the singspiel, a comic opera with spoken dialogue, with orchestra, along with a few extraneous Mozart operatic hits.
The music will be sung in German with English surtitles, and the script will be in English with the appropriate accents.
On Friday, the musicians will perform “The Impresario” in its entirety. The opera describes the experiences of Herr Frank, a theater manager, who is trying to assemble a company. He interviews a series of actors and singers with the help of Buff, samples their talents and discusses their fees which give the opportunity for much-expected haggling.
Area student participants will include the rival sopranos being played by Holly Henson of Paragould (Greene County Tech), and Ally Summers of Jonesboro (JHS) during the Tuesday performance.
The role of Buff will be played by Taylor Watkins of Jonesboro (Brookland) on Friday.
Allison Jones of Jonesboro (Westside) and Madison Wilson of Paragould (Greene County Tech) will have repeat performances.
Paydon Bradley of Trumann is set designer.
Area student orchestra members are Emily R. Donahue, Jonesboro; Julia Sweat, Jonesboro; Sarah Ernes, Jonesboro (Nettleton); Serena Bratten, Bono; Juliana Griffith, Pocahontas; Kaitlyn Ruddick, Manila; Elaine Dean, Osceola (Rivercrest); and Harrison Bruner, Highland.
General admission is $5 and is free to A-State students and faculty showing an I.D.
