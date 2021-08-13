LITTLE ROCK — Opera in the Rock and the Clinton Foundation in Little Rock are partnering to present the one-act contemporary opera, “Scalia/Ginsburg” by Derrick Wang at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave.
With concern for the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers, the Center has implemented these COVID-19 safety protocols: Anyone entering the facility must wear a mask while indoors. Masks may be lowered for eating and drinking, but are otherwise required to be worn. Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and must not contain a ventilation valve or vent.
Anyone entering the facility must be fully vaccinated, meaning at least 14 days after the final dose of an FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine, and show proof of vaccination.
Those who are unable to produce proof of full vaccination will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28-29.
Tickets are $40 plus processing fees for general admission and $125 for the Opening Night Celebration on Aug. 27. Tickets are on sale at www.oitr.org/events.
