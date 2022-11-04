JONESBORO — More than 4,500 locations will open Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week.
The shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project are filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys which are distributed to children worldwide.
In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 11 million children.
The project partners with local churches to deliver these gifts. Anyone can pack a shoebox. A step-by-step guide is available at sampur.se/3gL2bIX.
Drop-off locations include:
Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro.
The Greene County Baptist Association, 2501 Linwood Drive in Paragould.
First Baptist Church, 322 S.W. Front St. in Walnut Ridge.
Calvary Baptist Church, 503 S. Illinois St. in Harrisburg.
First Free Will Baptist, 2835 U.S. 62 West in Pocahontas.
Jacksonport Baptist Church 300 Dillard St.
First Baptist Church, 715 W. Walnut St. in Blytheville.
First United Methodist Church, 800 Falls Blvd. in Wynne.
A complete list of drop-off hours for these locations and locations of additional drop-off points are available at sampur.se/3gGhrXs.
