Osceola building added to Arkansas’s Most Endangered Places

The Osceola Times Building, the oldest building standing in Osceola, was constructed in 1901 and was the longtime home of the oldest weekly newspaper in eastern Arkansas. Listed on the National Register, the building is currently vacant and deteriorating rapidly. It was listed Wednesday on Preserve Arkansas’ 2023 Most Endangered Places.

 Courtesy of Preserve Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — Preserve Arkansas announced its 2023 Most Endangered Places list Wednesday in front of the William Woodruff House at 1017 E. Eighth St. in Little Rock. The 2023 list includes the oldest building standing at Osceola, a National Historic Landmark at Helena-West Helena, and an architecturally and historically significant neighborhood at Little Rock.

Preserve Arkansas is also highlighting a prominent bank building in downtown Little Rock as “One to Continue Watching.”