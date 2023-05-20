LITTLE ROCK — Preserve Arkansas announced its 2023 Most Endangered Places list Wednesday in front of the William Woodruff House at 1017 E. Eighth St. in Little Rock. The 2023 list includes the oldest building standing at Osceola, a National Historic Landmark at Helena-West Helena, and an architecturally and historically significant neighborhood at Little Rock.
Preserve Arkansas is also highlighting a prominent bank building in downtown Little Rock as “One to Continue Watching.”
“While all of the properties on this year’s list are significant, two of them have been included on past Most Endangered lists, but challenges persist. It is critical that we find cooperative solutions to save these important historic places before they are lost,” said Rachel Patton, executive director of Preserve Arkansas.
The Most Endangered Places Program began in 1999 to raise awareness of historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats such as demolition, deterioration and insensitive development. Preserve Arkansas solicited nominations from individuals and organizations throughout the state, and a selection committee of preservation professionals, architects, historians and Preserve Arkansas members chose properties based on their level of significance, severity of the threat and level of local support. The list is updated yearly to generate discussions and support for saving the places that matter to Arkansans.
This year’s list includes the Osceola Times Building on the east side of Osceola’s courthouse square. Listed on the National Register, the building was constructed in 1901 and was the longtime home of the oldest weekly newspaper in eastern Arkansas.
It was one of the first substantial buildings completed in “New Town,” which was near the railroad and west of the original town site. It is now the oldest building standing in Osceola. It was designed in the early 20th-century commercial style with Italianate influences. As was the custom during the early twentieth century, the newspaper business was located on the first floor, and the owner’s apartment was on the second floor.
The Osceola Times was founded in 1870 by John O. Blackwood and Leon Roussan. Roussan and his family lived in the apartment. Roussan was mayor of Osceola in 1876 and was one of the first proponents of moving to “New Town.”
After Roussan’s death in 1906, his wife, Adah, took over operation of the paper and became a well-known newspaperwoman. Through her editorials, she championed social betterment, the formation of drainage districts, and flood control.
The Osceola Times Building is vacant and deteriorating rapidly due to a partial roof collapse about a year ago. The current owner purchased it to prevent demolition and wants to see it rehabilitated to serve as commercial and residential space. A successful save would see this significant property rehabilitated for a new use and encourage additional renovation efforts in downtown Osceola.
Others on the 2023 list include the Centennial Baptist Church in Helena-West Helena completed in 1905. African American architect Henry James Price designed the church in the Gothic Revival style. The church is one of only 17 National Historic Landmarks in Arkansas. It is exceptionally significant for its association with Dr. Elias Camp Morris, a nationally known figure in the Baptist denomination. On April 12, 2020, straight-line winds severely damaged the church, pushing the front wall down and lifting the roof off of the sanctuary. Urgent action is needed to preserve what remains.
The Central High School Neighborhood Historic District in Little Rock is significant for its association with the westward expansion of Little Rock, the 1957 desegregation crisis, and as a mixed-use neighborhood with buildings dating from the late 19th to the mid-20th centuries. The district’s National Register designation is compromised due to the loss of historic structures to demolition, neglect, and insensitive alterations. A cooperative solution is needed to preserve historic resources, maintain affordability, and encourage investment.
Listed as the “One to Continue Watching,” the Worthen Bank Building was constructed in 1928 at the southeast corner of Fourth and Main streets in downtown Little Rock. Founded in 1877, the Worthen Bank Co. was Little Rock’s oldest, continuously-operated financial institution until it was acquired by Boatmen’s Bank in 1994. From 1969 until January 2023, the building was occupied by KATV but is now vacant. A successful save would be the rehabilitation of the facility into offices, housing or even an urban grocery store.
