JONESBORO — Cristian Osorio from the Academies at Jonesboro High School was one of 10 national officers elected to serve on the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) National Executive Council (NEC) at FCCLA’s Hybrid National Leadership Conference held June 27-July 2 in Nashville, Tenn.
Cristian is the son of Alejandra Osorio of Jonesboro and will be serving as FCCLA’s vice president of programs throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Being elected to serve on the National Executive Council is the highest leadership honor an FCCLA member can achieve.
“I want to thank my teachers, administrators, especially Mr. Kevin Ryan, my community, my family and my adviser, Mrs. Nena Edmonds, for all their love and support,” Osorio said.
National officers serve as role models alongside their national executive council adviser (NECA) and set a positive example for FCCLA’s entire membership.
Nena Edmonds from Jonesboro Public Schools will serve as one of 10 NECA, supporting Osorio, as well as guiding FCCLA members, preparing for conferences, meetings and events, assisting national staff and representing the organization in various capacities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.