ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University conferred degrees on 360 graduates during its 135th Spring Commencement held May 14 on the front lawn of Cone-Bottoms Hall.
Area graduates include the following listed by county:
Craighead County
Mallory Shelton of Bono, Master of Science in applied behavior analysis; Bethany Colbert of Brookland, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Karlee Sanders of Caraway, with highest honors, Bachelor of Music Education in choral education; and Ethan Elkins, with honors, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies/Christian Ministry, Molly Maddox, with high honors, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders, Victoria Mayfield, with honors, Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, Noah McCallum, with highest honors, and Ben Scarbrough, Bachelor of Arts in Christian studies/biblical studies and theology, Michelle Phillips, with honors, Bachelor of Arts in biology and secondary education, and Rachael Wilson, Bachelor of Science in biology, all of Jonesboro.
Cross County
Cannon Fisher, Bachelor of Science in nutrition and dietetics, Emma Lawyer, with honors, Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater, and Brooke Martin, Master of Science in applied behavior analysis, all of Wynne.
Greene County
Isabella Wood, with highest honors, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Jackson County
Latina Robinson of Diaz, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in dietetic internship.
Lawrence County
Bailey Ellison, Bachelor of Arts in theatre arts, and Will Weir, Bachelor of Arts in education and kinesiology and leisure studies/teaching, both of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County
Abigail Anderson of Blytheville, Bachelor of Arts in accounting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.