ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Huckabee School of Education will host its annual Called to Teach Conference on July 21, in the Walker Conference Center, 485 Campus Drive in. Called to Teach is open to the public; attendees can receive six hours of professional development credit through the Arkansas Department of Education.
This year’s theme is Building Relationships. The conference will feature guest speaker Marilyn Rhames, founder of Teachers Who Pray. Rhames is a Doctoral Academy Fellow in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, where her research is focused on the intersection of religion and race in K-12 public education.
