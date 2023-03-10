ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s community and family services program in the Pruet School of Christian Studies and the Title IX department will host a conference titled “Keeping Faith” to help faith-based communities learn how to recognize and respond to all forms of child abuse. The two-day training will be held March 28-29 in Walker Conference Center on Campus Drive. Admission is $15 with Ouachita students and staff admitted free.

Christa Neal, Title IX coordinator and program advisor for community and family services at Ouachita, organized the conference. The speaker will be Victor Vieth, chief program officer of the Zero Abuse Project and founder of the National Child Protection Center.