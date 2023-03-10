ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s community and family services program in the Pruet School of Christian Studies and the Title IX department will host a conference titled “Keeping Faith” to help faith-based communities learn how to recognize and respond to all forms of child abuse. The two-day training will be held March 28-29 in Walker Conference Center on Campus Drive. Admission is $15 with Ouachita students and staff admitted free.
Christa Neal, Title IX coordinator and program advisor for community and family services at Ouachita, organized the conference. The speaker will be Victor Vieth, chief program officer of the Zero Abuse Project and founder of the National Child Protection Center.
Neal worked closely with Vieth during her time at the Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center in Arkadelphia, where she formerly served as director. Vieth is a theologian and former prosecuting attorney who now focuses on training faith communities and professionals on how to respond to child abuse.
There will be several sessions covering topics related to the spiritual, emotional and physical impact of abuse, as well as helpful responses to abuse. The sessions offer interactive segments in which attendees will be presented with a sexual abuse case within a church or congregation and work through how to respond with resources and preventive measures. Whether it be a faith-based university, a church or a congregation, policies must be put in place to prevent abuse.
