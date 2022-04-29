Outdoor music returns to The Momentary

BENTONVILLE — The Momentary, a satellite of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, at 507 S.E. E St., will bring together a variety of musical acts of the past several decades on its outdoor green space, the Momentary Green.
Rising country star Brittney Spencer and two-time Grammy award-winning group Old Crow Medicine Show will kick off the season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. May 12, co-presented with the Heartland Summit.
The FreshGrass | Bentonville festival is set for May 20-21.
Headliners for the festival of bluegrass and progressive roots music will include Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys, the indie-roots five-piece acoustic Dispatch and singer-songwriter Amos Lee.
A full lineup is available at www.themomentary.org.
Having debuted in October of 2021, FreshGrass | Bentonville is a family-friendly festival featuring two stages and platforms throughout the Momentary’s campus. Festival programming also includes FreshScores, a silent film with original live music by Alison Brown, Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Mamie Minch; special performances by The House of Songs and The Black Legacy Project; local Bentonville food and spirits vendors; and pop-up performances and retail.
FreshGrass | Bentonville is presented by the Momentary in collaboration with the FreshGrass Foundation and No Depression.
Additional shows are scheduled this summer.
General admission tickets for Brittney Spencer and Old Crow Medicine Show and Kraftwerk are $48, or $20 for students, or $150 for premium tickets, featuring reserved standing and/or seating zones.
FreshGrass | Bentonville 2-day tickets are $135 for adults and $40 for children ages 7-16. Admission is free for children 6 and younger. A $500 VIP Freshpass is also available and includes entrance to both days of the festival, access to FreshPass VIP Lounge with complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, expedited entrance to the festival, reserved viewing area near the main stage, a swag bag of commemorative merchandise and more. Single-day tickets are also available.
Tickets can be purchased online on The Momentary website or by calling guest services at 479-657-2335. All outdoor festivals and concerts are held rain or shine.
