LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism recently awarded $6.489 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects within 35 counties across the state. The grants fall into two categories, Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.
“These grants help projects to complete or improve upon facilities that provide quality outdoor recreational opportunities within our local communities,” Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said in the press release.
“Not only do these projects improve quality of life for the people who live in these communities, they also boost the local economy by providing additional amenities to draw visitors who will shop, dine and may even stay overnight.”
The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program (ORGP) has provided $50.3 million in matching grants since 1988 and $14.3 million in FUN Park grants since 1991. These awards have helped cities and counties develop public outdoor recreation facilities.
Project officers make recommendations regarding the feasibility of proposed facilities, eligibility for grant monies and other facets of the planning process. Each year, nearly 200 site visits are conducted to assist local communities.
Among the 2023 matching grant recipients were:
Corning – $250,000 for the renovation of the Corning City Pool and Wynn Community Park.
Newport – $35,401 to replace old or obsolete swings, provide barrier-free access to the swings, basketball court, slide and pavilion at Hines Park; and install barrier-free parking and access, and a fence to improve user safety on swings at Normandy Park.
Osceola – $75,000 to resurface and restripe the tennis courts for combination tennis and pickleball use, bury overhead electric lines, construct barrier-free access and install new fall-zone material at the small playground at Florida Park.
Included in the 2023 FUN Park grant recipients were:
Beedeville – $100,000 to expand the playground area, add new play structures, replace playground fall-zone material, install gravel in the parking area and restripe the existing barrier-free parking space at Beedeville City Park.
Delaplaine – $100,000 to install new playground equipment and fall-zone material at the existing playground area and construct a picnic shelter with tables, barrier-free parking and walkways at Delaplaine City Park.
Dell – $99,000 to install a pavilion and gazebo with picnic tables and a barrier-free walkway to each, and barrier-free access to the existing playground area at Dell City Park.
Marmaduke – $98,620 to install a pavilion and impact material for the existing playground, and barrier-free access and parking at Marmaduke City Park.
Ravenden Springs – $100,000 to install new playground equipment and space, and add barrier-free parking and sidewalk access to the new playground and existing restroom, pavilion and basketball court at Smokey Belcher Park.
Strawberry – $100,000 to develop a new park adjacent to city hall including a play structure with a fall zone, pavilion with tables, and barrier-free parking and access.
Waldenburg – $100,000 to construct a new park on property adjacent to city hall to include a playground, half-court basketball court, pavilion and barrier-free parking and access.
Weiner – $98,659 to replace an existing outdated and deteriorated play area with new playground features, including fall-zone surfacing and barrier-free parking and access to the existing pavilion and playground area at Weiner City Park.
Funding for matching and FUN Park grants is provided by a portion of the Real Estate Transfer Tax administered by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
To learn more about the program, visit bit.ly/3YYfLJi or call Matt McNair at 501-682-1227.
