LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism recently awarded $6.489 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects within 35 counties across the state. The grants fall into two categories, Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.

“These grants help projects to complete or improve upon facilities that provide quality outdoor recreational opportunities within our local communities,” Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said in the press release.