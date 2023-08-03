LITTLE ROCK — A number of outdoor recreational programs are accepting or will soon be accepting applications.
The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program is currently accepting applications for FUN Park Grants or Matching Grants.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 12:04 am
LITTLE ROCK — A number of outdoor recreational programs are accepting or will soon be accepting applications.
The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program is currently accepting applications for FUN Park Grants or Matching Grants.
Applications must be postmarked by Aug. 25.
For more information, visit www.outdoorgrants.com or call 501-682-1301.
The IMBA Trail Accelerator Grant program for hands-on assistance for planning and design closes Aug. 31. Applications are available at www.imba.com.
The grants can be used in different ways, either to plan or design a specific trail system, bike park or skills area that’s been identified or to conduct a feasibility study of a larger area to find the best locations for trails or biking amenities.
Those who receive a grant also get help with visioning and community engagement, stakeholder meetings and more.
Applications will open Sept. 8 for Embark, a program developed in collaboration between REI Co-op Path Ahead Ventures and Founded Outdoors.
Embark is a virtual, three-month program designed to fuel new and aspiring entrepreneurs from Black, Indigenous, Latina/o/x, and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
It offers the resources and guidance to turn early-stage ideas into viable outdoor-industry and recreational businesses. There is no program fee.
