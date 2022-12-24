EUREKA SPRINGS — Lindsay Lou will be this year’s headliner for the upcoming Ozark Mountain Music Festival, scheduled for Jan. 19-23 at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs.
She is a singer-songwriter from Michigan and has toured extensively across the United States.
Ozark Mountain Music Festival features a diverse lineup of musicians from across the country. Other performers will be Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel, Eureka Strings, Gary Lawrance, Casey and the Atta Boys, Don and Roy Astyn Barbaree, Haymakers, JP Stringfield, “Icky” Ichniowski, Dusty Rust, Danny Spain Gang, Gravel Yard Dale Kellerson, Doug Myerscough, Grace Stormont, Steve Jones and Good Morning Bedlam.
