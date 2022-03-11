LITTLE ROCK — The Ozark Society will release the feature-length documentary film “First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure” to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River’s official designation as America’s first National River.
The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river’s conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing Arkansas’ Buffalo National River.
Following the film’s Thursday premiere at the Skylight Cinema in Bentonville, First River will be available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksocety.net.
“Arkansas has this national treasure because of the vigilance of people who fought for its preservation,” Ozark Society President David Peterson stated in a press release. “We believe First River will inspire public awareness and involvement in conservation issues for the preservation of the Buffalo River, Arkansas wilderness areas and other unique natural resources.”
First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure highlights activities in the 1960s to protect the Buffalo National River from plans by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct two dams on the waterway.
The 53-minute film recognizes the work of Arkansas conservation advocates, state governors and Congressional officials that led to the designation of the Buffalo River as America’s first National River in 1972. The river remains one of the longest undammed rivers west of the Mississippi today.
The film includes rare archival footage of key persons in those efforts, including Dr. Neil Compton, the Bentonville physician who created the Ozark Society, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Douglas, who assisted in gaining national support for the river’s protection.
First River also includes interviews with current National Park Service staff regarding conservation of Arkansas natural areas and the challenges to the Buffalo River watershed from commercial development and recreational usage that brings nearly 1.5-million visitors annually to the area.
The lower 135 miles of the river flow within an area managed by the National Park Service and formally designated as the Buffalo National River. The upper 17-mile section flows within the Ozark National Forest managed by the U.S. Forest Service and is designated as a National Wild and Scenic River.
The Ozark Society will also be distributing First River to museums, public libraries and schools at no charge.
An educator’s guide will be provided to assist classroom discussion of the film’s content as well as a summary of the film’s topics for public discussion.
DVD copies and a film poster may also be requested. Individuals and groups interested in viewing the documentary can learn more on the website.
