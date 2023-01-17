MELBOURNE — Ozarka College recently announced the president’s and provost’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum GPA of 4.0.
Area students included on the president’s list were Meckenzie Vondran of Jonesboro, Daniel McMasters, Kristena Repech and Adrian Stephens, all of Ash Flat; Kaylee Howard, Kayla Marlin, Marsha Nesbitt and William Nesbitt, all of Cave City; Adam Rupert, Hanna Tatum and Linden Whitlow, all of Cherokee Village; Deidra Jones of Evening Shade; Alicia Billingsley, Christina Cauley, Taylar Clark, Shira Geisenberger, Jordan Simpson, Jessie Slayton, Joanna Whalen and Christopher Zimmerman, all of Hardy; and Jennifer King of Horseshoe Bend.
To be eligible for the provost’s list, students must meet the same requirements as the president’s list, however, their minimum GPA requirement is a 3.5 or higher.
Area students included on the provost’s list were Grant Rottinghaus and Mikayla Shaw, both of Jonesboro; Caleb Spray, Desiree Sawyer and Savannah Horton, all of Ash Flat; Bridgett Wilson, Michael Seabolt, Robin Welch and Shelby Dodds, all of Cave City; Jayden Shackelford, Logan Rupert, Michael Spurlock and Trevor Jenkins, all of Cherokee Village; Anna Bryant-Brink, Isaac Gregory, James Carr, Jayda Johnson, Kendra Flynn and Makayla Lowe, all of Hardy; Dawnyel Davis-Bissing, Kailyn Severn, Kyla Stevens of Horseshoe Bend; Nancy Paluck of Poughkeepsie; Kylie Baxter of Smithville; and Chance Jones of Weiner.
