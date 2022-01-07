Ozarka College recently announced the names of students included on the president’s and provost’s lists for the fall 2021 semester.
Area students included on the president’s list were: Ashlynn Washam and Megan Winchester, both of Ash Flat; Brittnie Walling of Cave City; Felicia Corgiat, Matthew Harper, Jeff Molenaar, Kashayla Pike, Jamie Reuter and Kristen Ward, all of Cherokee Village; Kendra Flynn, Jordan Simpson and Christopher Zimmerman, all of Hardy; Robin Hoots of Horseshoe Bend; Mikayla Shaw of Jonesboro; Ashley Saylors of Pocahontas; Jordan Sigur and Matthew Willis, both of Poughkeepsie; Randolph Martin of Ravenden; and Donna Ragsdale and Hunter Ragsdale, both of Williford.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0.
To be eligible for the provost’s list, students must meet the same requirements as the president’s list except that their minimum grade point average requirement is 3.5 or higher.
Area students included on that list were: Hannah Gibson and Blane Nicholson, both of Ash Flat; Michael Seabolt, Sean Leddy and Skylynn Holley, all of Cave City; Jamie Lee, Karisa Phelps, Vanessa Hooks, Orion Murphy and Peyton Rogers, all of Cherokee Village; Alicia Billingsley, Sara Smidt, Makayla Lowe, Christina Cauley, Kara Wiles and Jennifer Hussung, all of Hardy; Joseph Bell and Amber Hall, both of Horseshoe Bend; Gracie Amick of Pocahontas; Logan Scrivner and Kendall Vest, both of Sidney; Courtney Doyle of Strawberry; Cameron Jones of Tuckerman; and Patricia Broemel of Williford.
Ozarka College has campuses in Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties.
