MELBOURNE — Ozarka College, with locations in Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties, recently announced that 61 students have been named to the president’s list and 59 students have been named to the provost’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum GPA of 4.0.
Area students included on the president’s list were Kristena Repech of Ash Flat; Hailie Allen and Kayla Marlin, both of Cave City; Kameron-Chelsea Beard, Emily Boggs, Zoie Deckard, Ashlie Herrington, Jamie Reuter and Michael Spurlock, all of Cherokee Village; Alicia Billingsley, Jennifer Hussung, Jordan Simpson and Christopher Zimmerman, all of Hardy; Robin Hoots of Jonesboro; Jordan Sigur and Matthew Willis, both of Poughkeepsie; Randolph Martin of Ravenden; Courtney Doyle, Spencer Doyle and Amber Scott, all of Strawberry; and Donna Ragsdale of Williford.
To be eligible for the provost’s list, students must meet the same requirements as the president’s list, however, their minimum GPA requirement is a 3.5 or higher.
Area students included on the provost’s list were Hannah Gibson and Brandi Donellan, both of Ash Flat; Michael Seabolt, Autumn Harris, Skylynn Holley and Kaylee Beasley, all of Cave City; Kashayla Pike, Jennifer Bartow, Matthew Jaggars, Karisa Phelps, Casey Ragan and Anthony Garcia, all of Cherokee Village; Anna Bryant-Brink, Annie Brink, Kara Wiles, Kendra Flynn and Joanna Whalen, all of Hardy; Jordyn Delargy and Joshlyn Delargy, both of Horseshoe Bend; and Laney Brown of Jonesboro.
