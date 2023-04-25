MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer a three-week certified nursing assistant continuing education course from May 15-June 1 on the Ash Flat campus. Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, with the clinical location and hours to be announced. The deadline to register is May 10.
The cost is $600 per student and will include the costs for course-related materials, CPR certification, and a tuberculosis skin test.
Applicants for the course must be 18 years of age, with no high school diploma or GED required, and have a government-issued ID and social security number.
Strict attendance is required to meet Arkansas Department of Health Office of Long Term Care guidelines; applicants must satisfactorily complete the course during the scheduled time and finish the course with a minimum of 70 percent in the course to pass. They will be responsible for all state testing fees including the knowledge and skills testing, currently $125 unless sponsorship is provided and approved.
Participants will be required to wear scrubs and tennis shoes for the clinical portion of this course and will be required to adhere to the course syllabus and policies of the clinical facility.
Completion of the course does not guarantee state certification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.