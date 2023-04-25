MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer a three-week certified nursing assistant continuing education course from May 15-June 1 on the Ash Flat campus. Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, with the clinical location and hours to be announced. The deadline to register is May 10.

The cost is $600 per student and will include the costs for course-related materials, CPR certification, and a tuberculosis skin test.