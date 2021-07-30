POCAHONTAS — The Rendezvous Event Center will host a free Pacific Islanders Culture Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in and around the center at 106 W. Everett St.
After an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., there will be Islander music at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., an Islander fashion show at 1 and 7 p.m. and Islander dancers at 2:30 and 9 p.m.
Joel Heine will speak about the Marshall Islands at 4 p.m. and there will be an ongoing slideshow featuring the islands between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Visitors will also be served a free Marshallese grilled chicken plate. Pacific Islander merchandise will be available for purchase.
