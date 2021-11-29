PARAGOULD — The Paragould Junior High and High School dance teams recently competed in Southern Spirit Federation’s Dance Competition at Brookland High School.
Both squads took first place in jazz, hip hop and pom. The teams were also awarded Judges’ Choice awards.
The junior high team received Technique in Pom as well as Grand Champion and Showmanship in Hip Hop.
The high school team was awarded Creative Choreography in Pom and Excellent Execution in Hip Hop.
Jennifer Wallace coaches both teams.
PJHS dance team members are Ella Dickey, Millie Cooper, Abby Davis, Izzy Kender, Kylie Davenport, Joe Pillow, Ivie Jo Halcomb, Laken Herren, Abbi Haynes, Baylee Lenderman, Lily Grace Craft and Jay Scott.
PHS dance team members are Zerek Lucas, Aubree Mangrum, Betzi Carrillo, Shaley Jordan, Olivia Ellis, Talyn Wooldridge, Liz Davenport, Sadie Edgar, Trinity Hallmark, Jadyn Edgar, Natalie Horner, Taylor Runsick, Gracie Pitcher, Zoey Graves, Destiny Newman and Savannah Tinsley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.