LITTLE ROCK — Dustin Henson of Paragould has been appointed by the United States Department of Agriculture to the United Soybean Board. Henson will represent Arkansas during a three-year term as a newly appointed farmer-leader on the board.
Henson is one of 77 volunteer farmer-leaders serving USB, which is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act. A total of 29 states, in addition to the Eastern and Western regions, are represented by the board members.
