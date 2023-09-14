JONESBORO — Jan Paschal, director of the educational foundation Every Child Is Ours, will present the fall 2023 Corinne Sternheimer Greenfield Lecture at Arkansas State University.

Titled “Every Child Is Ours: A Mission to Serve the Arkansas Delta and Beyond,” her presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 26, in the Drama Theatre of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. Admission to the lecture is free, and the public is invited to attend.