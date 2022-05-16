JONESBORO — The Public Broadcasting Service is teaming up with the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., for a literacy-based taco party from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Madison Street lawn.
This Family Fun Day is a Read to Succeed event with PBS. Families who attend will get treated to tacos for lunch followed by a reading of “Dragons Love Tacos.”
The library will use their interactive television located on the side of the bookmobile to display the words of the book so that families can follow along on the screen. Each child will also receive a take-home bag that includes a copy of the book as well as some activities.
Each family will also receive a take-home taco kit so they can make tacos together at home.
“We’re so excited to partner with PBS for this event. Bringing people together to share the love of books, food and fellowship is something we are committed to,” CCJPL Youth Services Manager Carol Moore said.
The goals of the event include helping parents learn how to ask their children questions about books that they are reading, encouraging parents to read to their children, and getting kids and parents excited about reading together.
There will also be several nonprofit organizations on hand starting at 12:30 p.m. to help families learn more about local organizations.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will move to the library Round Room.
