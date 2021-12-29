JONESBORO — The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club recently announced winners in the 2021-22 Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
The club has sponsored the global art contest for 11- to 13-year-olds in local schools for 21 years, giving out award certificates and cash prizes to the winners in each school, plus sending each first-place poster on to the district competition. The poster contest theme for this year was “We Are All Connected.”
At Ridgefield Christian School, Kaury Miller won first place and advanced to the District 7-0 competition, where her poster took second place.
Ethan Pepion, a sixth-grader at Fox Meadow School of Creative Media created the winning poster for his school. His poster won an honorable mention in the district contest.
