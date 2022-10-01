LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Peace Week has announced the winners of its Youth Essay Contest and Youth Art Contest.
The theme of the essay contest, for seventh-12th grade students, was “What does peace mean to you? What prevents us from living in peace and harmony? What can you do to address divisions in our communities?”
Area winners included Alexandra McPherson of Annie Camp Jr. High School in Jonesboro, first place seventh grade; William Bell, first tie ninth grade and Shriya Patel, third place ninth grade, both of Academies at Rivercrest High School in Wilson; and Hollyn Dycus of Bay High School, first place 10th grade.
The Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest, for first-12th grade students, featured art pieces addressing the theme “What does peace mean to you? Depict a more peaceful community in your art entry.”
Area art contest winners included Hadley Landers of Cave City Middle School, second place fifth-sixth grade; Tucker Dunlap of Piggott High School, second place ninth-10th grade; Ashlynn Bearden of Piggott High School, second place, and Yinuo Huang of Jonesboro, third place, both in 11th-12th grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.