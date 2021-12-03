JONESBORO — The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will hold an 80th-year Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday behind the World War I Doughboy statue at the Craighead County Courthouse.
CCVMF board member W. Danny Honnoll will be the keynote speaker.
Honnoll is also the president of the Craighead County Historical Society and the author of “Veterans of Craighead County.”
On Dec. 7, 1941, Seaman First Class Gene Hardin and Seaman First Class Charles C. Sevier were among the more than 2,400 Americans killed at Pearl Harbor. They were killed onboard the USS Arizona and were both from Craighead County.
Also killed during the Japanese attacks in the Philippines was 2nd Lt. Lonnie Basil Wimberley of Jonesboro, the first recorded “killed in action” from Jonesboro.
Special remembrance will be made for Vernon Travis Stone, born Nov. 2, 1922, at Warm Springs and passed away at the age of 98 on June 13, 2021.
He was on the USS Vestal when Pearl Harbor was bombed. The Vestal was moored alongside the USS Arizona to begin repair work on Dec. 8. Vernon and his brother Horace both survived the attack.
“We are dedicating five new bricks this year in honor of those who died at Pearl Harbor and in the Philippines on Dec. 7th and 8th, 1941,” Honnoll said.
The CCVMF places bricks at the courthouse in May and November of each year to honor Craighead County veterans.
Those wishing to buy a brick can download a form at www. craigheadcountyveterans.org and mail it in.
Bricks are sold for $50.
