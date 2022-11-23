JONESBORO — An $80,000 donation has been awarded to the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture from Peco Foods. The funds will be used to remodel a barn and transform the existing structure into a modern broiler house.

“We are extremely fortunate to receive funding from Peco Foods to build a modern broiler grow-out facility that will greatly increase training and research opportunities for our students,” Dr. Donald “Bud” Kennedy, associate dean and professor of animal science in the College of Agriculture said in the press release.