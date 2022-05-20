JONESBORO — NEA Baptist Pediatric Clinic will host a free water safety event from 10 a.m. to noon June 4 at the NEA Baptist Wellness Center, 2617 Phillips Drive, in Jonesboro. The event is called SPLASH which stands for Safety and Prevention Leaves All Swimmers Happy.
Its goal is to educate both children and parents about proper water safety strategies as well as provide some basic techniques for children who find themselves in life-threatening situations.
Some of the subjects covered will be proper flotation devices and fitment, how to institute a water watcher program, hands-only CPR, and basic water-treading maneuvers.
According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death behind motor vehicle crashes in children 1-14 years old, and Arkansas ranks eighth in the nation in drowning deaths per year.
The first 75 children in attendance will receive a gift, and in addition to the educational aspect of the event, there will be children’s games, water slides and other activities.
