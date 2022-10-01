JONESBORO — Perspectives, an annual community art contest hosted by the Foundation of Arts, will be accepting submissions Oct 24-28.
The objective is to showcase each individual’s unique view on life and to collect canned food donations for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in the form of votes.
Entries of original two-dimensional artwork should be delivered, matted or mounted, to the Forum Theater box office, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro. The box office is open from10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The artist’s full name, age, phone number, email address and the size and title of the artwork should be attached to the back of each submission.
Voting will begin Oct. 31 and continue through Nov. 4. Votes may be placed with donations of canned goods for the Food Bank. One canned item equals one vote.
Votes should be delivered to the FOA Arts Center, 328 S Main St., to be tallied. The entry with the most cans will be named Community Favorite. The FOA staff will also select a Staff Pick winner. Each winner will receive two tickets to an upcoming FOA production with the winners announced before the Nov. 18 performance of The Nutcracker Ballet.
