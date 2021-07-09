JONESBORO — Students representing Arkansas State University’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter won 12 awards at the 2021 Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference held virtually in June.
“Our numbers were down a little this year with the conference being virtual again,” said Dr. Philip Tew, adviser for A-State’s PBL chapter, state adviser of the Arkansas chapter and associate professor of finance.
“Even with what is a ‘down’ year by A-State’s PBL’s previous standards, the students did an incredible job and finished with 12 national awards.”
It is also the fourth consecutive year that A-State has the largest chapter in the country.
Winners include Rachel Washam, a graduate student from Jonesboro, who won the national championship in supply chain management and finished third in website design.
She also compiled the A-State chapter’s annual business report and captured third. Additionally, Washam teamed with Alex Young, a May graduate, to take third in business presentation.
Megan Gray, a sophomore economics and business administration double major from North Little Rock, won second place in business law.
Melanie Ricker and Alexus Leonard, both of Corning, who graduated in May and are currently enrolled in graduate school at Arkansas State, earned second place in the community service project. Leonard also placed ninth in retail management.
The business law team of Tyrell Andrews, a May graduate and current graduate student from Marked Tree, Kristina Garlington, a junior from Bryant, and Hailey Hawkins, a senior from Cabot, took fifth place. Andrews and Garlington came in eighth in business ethics.
Meghan Cantara, a 2021 graduate from Jonesboro, came in sixth in marketing analysis and decision-making.
Ricker, who served as A-State chapter president for the 2020-21 academic year, represented the state on the Who’s Who in Phi Beta Lambda list.
Tew’s term as state adviser ends and Cantara will step up to become the new state adviser for Arkansas.
“Like in all previous years, the success of the Arkansas State chapter is 100 percent due to the work of the students and the officers,” added Tew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.