LITTLE ROCK — Regions Bank recently announced that Lisa Phillips has been elevated to serve as consumer banking executive for the company’s realigned Arkansas-Louisiana territory In this role, Phillips and her teams will lead approximately 145 branches across Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as locations in Springfield, Mo., and Texarkana, Texas.
Phillips, a 25-year financial services veteran, is relocating to Little Rock from the Tampa Bay region of Florida, where she served as a consumer banking manager with Regions for the last 15 years.
Phillips began her Regions career as a Tampa branch manager in 2000 She is a five-time Regions Chairman’s Club Award recipient, an honor recognizing top bank performers.
“Every day, Regions Bank is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations and serving as their premier source for financial advice, guidance, and solutions,” Steve Nivet, Consumer banking regional executive for Regions Bank said in a press release.
“Lisa consistently delivers exceptional service to our customers, and she coaches her teams to deliver that same level of quality and attention to detail Arkansas, Louisiana, Southwest Missouri, and Texarkana are all important markets where we have a proud legacy of supporting our customers, and Lisa’s proven success in our Tampa Bay market makes her ideally suited for this leadership role.”
Phillips succeeds Roger Weldon, who retired earlier this month following a 25-year career with Regions. Weldon most recently served as consumer banking executive for the bank’s previous Arkansas, North Texas and North Louisiana district.
