PIGGOTT — The Piggott Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Northeast Arkansas Regional Landfill, will collect E-waste beginning Jan. 18 at the chamber office in the depot, 100 W. Main St., adjacent to the railroad tracks.
The landfill will park a 14-foot enclosed trailer alongside the chamber office, which will be open to the public at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 and remain open until 3:30 p.m. Unless it is filled on the first day, it will also be open Jan. 19, during regular office hours. There is no charge to county residents.
The collection is planned to assist residents in the disposal of electronic waste and other items.
“We’ve discussed such a plan several times and felt these weeks after Christmas are perfect for this effort,” chamber board president Tim Blair noted. “The trailer will be set up beside the depot building and will be open for drop-offs during regular chamber office hours.”
According to landfill executive director Joe Pence, all types of electronic devices and related accessories will be collected.
“Old TVs and computer monitors, printers, telephones and wiring, and even cell phones are collected,” he stated. “Basically, we will take anything that has a cord and can be plugged in, along with other related items. We’ll even take some appliances if we have the room.”
“We know a lot of people have old electronics they need to dispose of but don’t know the correct procedure,” Blair added. “This is a great way to take care of it in a legal and environmentally-friendly manner.”
For most recyclable items, such as cardboard, plastic and glass, there is a recycling bin located behind the Piggott Community Center.
For additional information, call the chamber office at 870-598-3167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.