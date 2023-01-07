PIGGOTT — The Piggott Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Northeast Arkansas Regional Landfill, will collect E-waste beginning Jan. 18 at the chamber office in the depot, 100 W. Main St., adjacent to the railroad tracks.

The landfill will park a 14-foot enclosed trailer alongside the chamber office, which will be open to the public at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18 and remain open until 3:30 p.m. Unless it is filled on the first day, it will also be open Jan. 19, during regular office hours. There is no charge to county residents.