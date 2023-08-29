JONESBORO – The Arkansas State University System Foundation, Inc., and the Pi Kappa Alpha Scholarship Board have announced new scholarships honoring A-State alumni and Pike brothers, Joe Slayton of Jonesboro and Michael Gibson of Knoxville, Tenn.
Slayton was an A-State student-athlete and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member in the late 1970s. He became president of Alltel Wireless and later the owner of a telecommunications company. He and his daughter, Nicole, own The Coffee Gallery and Club Tan in Jonesboro.
Through a gift commitment of $110,000, he is endowing three scholarships for Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Omicron Pi members majoring in accounting or finance in the Griffin College of Business.
The Christi Flynn Slayton Alpha Omicron Pi Endowed Scholarship is named in honor of his late wife. Christi and Nicole were both AOPi’s at A-State.
The other two awards, one for an undergraduate student and one for a graduate student, are the Joe Slayton Pi Kappa Alpha Endowed Scholarship and the Joe Slayton Family Graduate School Pi Kappa Alpha Endowed Scholarship.
“Many of the skills and relationships necessary for my business career were developed here at A-State,” Slayton said. “These are lifetime assets, and I’m honored to be able to assist others in pursuing their dreams.”
Slayton was inducted into A-State’s Hall of Honor in 2021 and currently sits on the boards of several businesses while actively directing his own charity mission, the Slayton Family Foundation.
Gibson was an A-State student in the mid-1960s. He is the founder and CEO of Gibson Hospitality Ventures, which owns and manages more than 50 upscale hotels in Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Through a gift commitment of $85,000, he has endowed the scholarship for members of Pi Kappa Alpha who are majoring in hospitality and event tourism management in the Neil Griffin College of Business. The scholarship will be known as the Michael Gibson Hospitality Management Endowment Scholarship.
“The scholarship was created to celebrate my creative career in the hospitality industry,” Gibson explained. “My desire is to encourage and share by giving to a student who may have an emotional connection and intends to pursue a career contributing to the hospitality industry.”
Gibson, who was selected Tennessee Hotelier of the Year in 2000 and 2011, is a long-time leader in the Tennessee tourism industry, including service as chairman and president of the Tennessee Hospitality Association, and as chairman of the Governor’s Tourism Conference.
“Both Mike Gibson and Joe Slayton have made clear their time at A-State and Pi Kappa Alpha helped form the foundation for their success and established friendships for life,” Tim O. Brown, chair of the Pi Kappa Alpha Scholarship Board commented. “They both wanted to give back to the institutions that gave so much to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.