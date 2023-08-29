JONESBORO – The Arkansas State University System Foundation, Inc., and the Pi Kappa Alpha Scholarship Board have announced new scholarships honoring A-State alumni and Pike brothers, Joe Slayton of Jonesboro and Michael Gibson of Knoxville, Tenn.

Slayton was an A-State student-athlete and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member in the late 1970s. He became president of Alltel Wireless and later the owner of a telecommunications company. He and his daughter, Nicole, own The Coffee Gallery and Club Tan in Jonesboro.