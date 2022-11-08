JONESBORO — A pilot program to bring themes to general education coursework at Arkansas State University will begin in the spring 2023 semester.
General education courses are the core requirements for all degree programs at A-State. Within the required courses, the concept of themed work or teaching techniques is designed to provide new interest areas for students.
“The skills and knowledge taught in non-thematic courses will still be taught in thematic courses,” David Harding, associate professor of political science and chair of the pilot study committee, said. “The thematic courses will bring a different focus to that material. Some students may find a niche in which they learn to master an existing strength. Others may find a new interest that extends their view of the world and of themselves.”
The thematic courses will be taught by faculty who have volunteered to participate in the pilot program.
“Many of these courses will be employing techniques that enhance so-called soft skills such as empathy, flexible thinking and emotional intelligence,” Harding said. “These skills are in high demand by employers because they are associated with employee engagement, leadership and teamwork.”
The two themes piloted for spring 2023 are “technology and society” and “creativity and problem-solving.”
Students who enroll in the courses will participate in assessing the strengths and potential for expanding the program into the fall. The eventual goal would be the development of up to eight themes.
As an example during the spring pilot program, the same history survey course may have an emphasis on the role technology played across the time period, or be taught through role play and the use of game theory.
“The thematic approach can benefit student learning in at least two ways,” Harding explained. “First, the thematic approach is intended to help students see the interconnections among courses. For example, a role-playing game in a history class, a simulation in a political science class, or a thought experiment in a physics class can lead to creative solutions for current, real-world problems.”
To see more about how themed general education works, view a video at vimeo.com/ 761231762/86477b81b4 by three of the professors explaining their approaches. A-State students who want to participate in the pilot theme areas should consult their academic advisers for a full list of available classes.
