JONESBORO — St. Bernards Women’s Council will host the second annual Pink Warrior Walk on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The event will be modified in light of the rise of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Arkansas.
Rather than a designated start and finish line – with registrants congregating together – there will be a race route through downtown Jonesboro that participants can enter and end at any point.
The course will feature various sponsor tents and booths, including water stops, entertainment, a photo booth, a survivor tent and others.
The idea is to prevent too many individuals from gathering in one area, but still offering the race experience.
Entertainment and booths will be available from 9-11 a.m. Registration is $25 and all proceeds benefit breast health services for uninsured and underinsured individuals in Northeast Arkansas.
This year’s Pink Warrior Walk will not be a timed event. The route, which is approximately 3 miles, will take participants from Main Street in downtown Jonesboro to St. Bernards Health and Wellness, located on Matthews Avenue.
Participants may start and finish anywhere they like, visiting sponsor booths and enjoying entertainment along the way.
Individuals registered for the event may also choose to make their own route at a location of their choosing, or participate virtually and forego the race aspect altogether.
There will be special gifts for breast cancer survivors who participate in the festivities.
Drive-thru packet pick-up will be 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 8-10 a.m. Oct. 23 at St. Bernards Health and Wellness.
For more information or to register for the race, visit gopinkwarrior.com.
