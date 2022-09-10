MAYNARD — The 42nd annual Pioneer Days is set for Sept. 15-17 in downtown Maynard. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Highlights include School Night which begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday will feature the announcement of the Pioneer Prince and Princess, a baked goods contest and auction with a live concert at 7 p.m. by Marco Cooper and Southern Rain.
Saturday events will begin with a 10 a.m. parade which begins and ends at the park. There will be a $300 prize for the best float with the winner announced at 12:30 p.m.
During the day there will be blacksmithing demonstrations, a show ‘n’ shine, visits to the pioneer cabin and museum, live music, craft vendors and concessions available. A turkey shoot is scheduled for 1 p.m. behind the church.
