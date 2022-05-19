ALICIA — The removal of old corrugated metal pipes and installation of new ones for a cross-drain on Arkansas 230 will result in a temporary closure of the highway.
Weather permitting, crews will close Highway 230 immediately east of Alicia at 8 a.m. Monday to replace the deteriorating corrugated metal pipes at the location. The cross-drain will be installed 3.3 miles east of Alicia extending east to U.S. 67.
The closure is expected to last four days. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes on those days.
Traffic will be controlled by signage, traffic barrels, barricades and message boards. Drivers should exercise extreme caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.
Additional travel information can be found at idrivearkansas.com and ardot.gov, or ARDOT’s social media accounts @myardot (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.