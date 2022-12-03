MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square has announced the staged readings for the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks competition.

Presented in-person and streaming live via www.Showtix4U.com, the four readings will take place on the Playhouse on the Square main stage, Dec. 4, 6, 11 and 13 at 7 p.m. Each night’s reading will be hosted by the director of NewWorks, Jordan Nichols. An open forum, moderated by Nichols, will begin following each night’s reading.