MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square has announced the staged readings for the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks competition.
Presented in-person and streaming live via www.Showtix4U.com, the four readings will take place on the Playhouse on the Square main stage, Dec. 4, 6, 11 and 13 at 7 p.m. Each night’s reading will be hosted by the director of NewWorks, Jordan Nichols. An open forum, moderated by Nichols, will begin following each night’s reading.
The NewWorks@ TheWorks Playwriting Competition provides an outlet for new playwrights to showcase their work and have a chance to see their play produced on a professional level. A panel of local directors, actors and designers review all submitted scripts and select finalists to receive staged readings.
After the readings, two plays will be chosen and will receive world premieres in an upcoming season at Playhouse on the Square’s third performance space, TheatreWorks@ TheSquare.
The playwright(s) of each play will be flown to Memphis to take part in rehearsals and development of the new work.
Along with these fully mounted productions, the winning playwrights will each be awarded a prize of $750.
The 2022-2023 finalists and performance nights are as follows:
“Griswold” by Angela J. Davis, directed by Meghan Lisi Lewis, Sunday
“Greater Illinois” by Steven Strafford, directed by Claire D. Kolheim, Tuesday
“Righteous Among Us” by Amy Tofte, directed by Jaclyn Suffel, Dec. 11
“Don’t Hydroplane” by Bryan Curtis, directed by Cleavon Meabon IV, Dec. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.