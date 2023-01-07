MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. in Memphis will present the regional premiere of “ The Scottsboro Boys” from Jan. 20-Feb. 19. One of the final musical collaborations by John Kander and Fred Ebb with book by David Thompson, the play is a vaudeville-style variety show, featuring 11 black male performers chronicling the landmark trial of nine falsely accused black teenagers whose case would eventually give rise to the Civil Rights Movement.
Performances will run Thursdays-Saturdays with an 8 p.m. curtain and a 2 p.m. curtain on Sundays.
